25 thousand dollars for unfitness for military service: a soldier was detained in the Ternopil region for a scheme to evade conscription

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 2726 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10306 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 21882 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 77376 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 63878 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 110088 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205325 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86029 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 175998 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 65417 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 42908 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 33424 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 26081 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 30209 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 38948 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 77376 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 119585 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 205325 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 175998 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 240181 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 8768 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 39590 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 136531 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 100946 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 95300 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

25 thousand dollars for unfitness for military service: a soldier was detained in the Ternopil region for a scheme to evade conscription

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

A soldier was detained in the Ternopil region, who promised to help avoid mobilization for 25 thousand dollars. He was supposed to influence officials of the TCC and doctors of the military medical commission.

25 thousand dollars for unfitness for military service: a soldier was detained in the Ternopil region for a scheme to evade conscription

In the Ternopil region, a soldier was exposed who promised a conscript to avoid military service by issuing a certificate of unfitness. He asked for 25 thousand dollars for his services.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Details 

According to the investigation, the suspect promised a conscript for 25 thousand US dollars to ensure the renewal of his military registration documents and a certificate from the military medical commission regarding unfitness for military service.

To do this, he had to influence officials from the TCC and JV, as well as doctors from the military medical commission. If he refused to provide funds, the suspect threatened to create preconditions for the man's immediate mobilization.

During the receipt of part of the agreed amount of funds in the amount of 5 thousand US dollars, the suspect was detained by law enforcement officers. He has now been chosen as a preventive measure.

Persons involved in the scheme are being identified. The State Bureau of Investigation clarifies that the offer to issue a certificate of unfitness with subsequent exclusion from military registration was received by a resident of the Ternopil region at the end of 2024.

The attacker was detained immediately after the transfer of the second part of the bribe

- added to the SBI. 

Let's remind

SAP informed about suspicion of a retired judge who promised a businessman help with leaving the country for a bribe. He demanded 10,000 monetary units for a court decision and another 5,000 for its execution. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$66.16
Bitcoin
$106,214.70
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.65
Золото
$3,315.89
Ethereum
$2,522.51