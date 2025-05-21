25 thousand dollars for unfitness for military service: a soldier was detained in the Ternopil region for a scheme to evade conscription

In the Ternopil region, a soldier was exposed who promised a conscript to avoid military service by issuing a certificate of unfitness. He asked for 25 thousand dollars for his services.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect promised a conscript for 25 thousand US dollars to ensure the renewal of his military registration documents and a certificate from the military medical commission regarding unfitness for military service.

To do this, he had to influence officials from the TCC and JV, as well as doctors from the military medical commission. If he refused to provide funds, the suspect threatened to create preconditions for the man's immediate mobilization.

During the receipt of part of the agreed amount of funds in the amount of 5 thousand US dollars, the suspect was detained by law enforcement officers. He has now been chosen as a preventive measure.

Persons involved in the scheme are being identified. The State Bureau of Investigation clarifies that the offer to issue a certificate of unfitness with subsequent exclusion from military registration was received by a resident of the Ternopil region at the end of 2024.

The attacker was detained immediately after the transfer of the second part of the bribe - added to the SBI.

Let's remind

