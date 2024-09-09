25+ leaders to share strategies for women's empowerment at SHE Congress 2024

On September 26, in Kyiv, WoMo's SHE Congress will bring together more than 200 participants and more than 25 speakers to share scenarios of women's empowerment. Leaders in business, IT, culture and other fields will share their experience of overcoming the challenges of war, effective organization of work processes and management strategies.

Learn more: https://she.womo.ua/

Among the speakers:

Yanina Olkhovska, Director of Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Engagement at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group,

Lyudmila Semchuk, CEO of STB TV channel,

Maria Abdullina, Director of Financial Controlling at Raiffeisen Bank,

Natalia Rudevych, Chief Advisor to the Director of Oil and Gas Services at UKRNAFTA,

Maria Havryliuk, CEO and co-founder of Gunia project,

Olena Moshenets, Member of Parliament of Ukraine,

Marina Avdeeva, co-founder of Arsenal Insurance, founder of Easy Peasy Insurtech,

Nadezhda Matveeva, host of the STB TV channel,

Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine,

Lilia Dubas, HR Director at Teva Ukraine,

Natalia Denysenko, Ukrainian TV and film actress,

Oksana Zabolotna, co-founder of the social initiative Women in Tech Ukraine.

You will learn about:

Building a career in IT and launching startups.

The role of women in building Ukraine's future.

Women's entrepreneurship during the war.

Use of artificial intelligence and work automation.

Mental health and productivity.

The Congress will be held offline in Kyiv. For security reasons, the venue will be announced to the participants before the event.

Buy a ticket: https://she.womo.ua/

Join us to unlock your potential, strengthen your strengths, and learn important professional skills.

The general partner is UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

The main partners are UKRNAFTA and Brocard Ukraine.

The general media partner is Starlight Media.