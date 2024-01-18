22 out of 33 enemy "shaheeds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of January 18, defense forces destroyed 22 out of 33 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, while several more drones did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of January 18, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 33 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area and Kursk region, and also struck Kharkiv region with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region. The main directions of the attack were south and north.

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 22 enemy UAVs. Several more drones failed to reach their targets - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups, as well as electronic warfare assets, were engaged to repel the air attack.

Air defense was conducted in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"We don't find it": Ukrainian Air Force can't confirm information about the alleged downing of a jet-powered Shahed