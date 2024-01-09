"We don't find it": Ukrainian Air Force can't confirm information about the alleged downing of a jet-powered Shahed

The Ukrainian Air Force cannot confirm the information about the alleged downing of a new Shahed drone with a jet engine. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat on Tuesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

How can we confirm it if we don't find it? Those who have found it should confirm it, show it, tell us about it. We also discussed this topic when Iran demonstrated the 236th Shahed, which was black. After this demonstration, the occupiers began to repaint our ordinary "shaheds" in black as well - Ihnat said.

