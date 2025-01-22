21% of Ukrainians are ready to leave the country if the borders are opened - survey

In the event of a full opening of borders, 21% of Ukrainians plan to leave the country for permanent residence, while 70% of respondents said they have no such intention. This was reported by Polina Bondarenko, an analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, during a briefing on Wednesday, according to a correspondent from UNN.

"21% said they plan to leave the country for permanent residence under such circumstances. At the same time, 70% said they have no such intention," the analyst said.

According to the expert, the share of men who want to emigrate is 25%, while among women it is only 17%. This difference is associated with the fact that the borders were open for women from the beginning of the full-scale war, and most of those who intended to leave have already done so.

The study also found that young people aged 18-29 are more likely to express a desire to emigrate - 33%. In contrast, in older age groups, this figure decreases: among respondents aged 60+, only 9% are willing to leave the country.

The expert named the lack of opportunities for development (30.5%) as the main reason for leaving Ukraine.

Other reasons were related to the consequences of the war. These are the threat to health and life due to hostilities (28.6%), insufficient social support from the state (28.6%), and to reunite with relatives who have already left (26.2%).

The survey, conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, interviewed 1,518 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.6%.

