21% of Ukrainians are ready to leave the country if the borders are opened - survey

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107800 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119192 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113826 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156649 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119191 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140160 views
21% of Ukrainians are ready to leave the country if the borders are opened - survey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30895 views

21% of Ukrainians are ready to emigrate after the full opening of borders, among whom men and youth predominate. The main reasons are the lack of opportunities for development and the consequences of the war.

In the event of a full opening of borders, 21% of Ukrainians plan to leave the country for permanent residence, while 70% of respondents said they have no such intention. This was reported by Polina Bondarenko, an analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, during a briefing on Wednesday, according to a correspondent from UNN.

Details 

"21% said they plan to leave the country for permanent residence under such circumstances. At the same time, 70% said they have no such intention," the analyst said.

According to the expert, the share of men who want to emigrate is 25%, while among women it is only 17%. This difference is associated with the fact that the borders were open for women from the beginning of the full-scale war, and most of those who intended to leave have already done so.

The study also found that young people aged 18-29 are more likely to express a desire to emigrate - 33%. In contrast, in older age groups, this figure decreases: among respondents aged 60+, only 9% are willing to leave the country.

The expert named the lack of opportunities for development (30.5%) as the main reason for leaving Ukraine.

Other reasons were related to the consequences of the war. These are the threat to health and life due to hostilities (28.6%), insufficient social support from the state (28.6%), and to reunite with relatives who have already left (26.2%).

Supplement

The survey, conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, interviewed 1,518 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.6%.

Reminder 

The number of Ukrainians willing to endure the war "as long as necessary" has decreased from 63% to 57% over the past two months. The largest decrease is observed in the west and center of the country, while in the south and east the indicators have even improved.

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
iryna-bekeshkinaIryna Bekeshkina
ukraineUkraine

