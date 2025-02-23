20 Ukrainian UAVs attacked Russian Federation: strike on oil depot in Tula

On the night of February 23, Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, including deep into the enemy's rear. In the Tula region, a hit was recorded near an oil depot near the village of Brusyansky, which caused a fire. This was reported by the head of the Center for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

с. Brusyansky village, Uzlovsky district, Tula region. Hit in the area of the oil depot. A fire broke out. Official Tula reports 2 downed UAVs. We are still working on the details. But the consequences on the ground are visually evident - the post says.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, 20 Ukrainian drones were shot down that night in different regions of Russia:

- 5 - over the Oryol region,

- 4 - over the Belgorod and Kursk regions

- 3 - over the Lipetsk region,

- 2 - over the Tula and Voronezh regions.

According to Andriushchenko, Ukrainian drones continue to break through Russian air defense, striking deep in the enemy's rear.

In addition, according to him, since the night of February 19-20, this is the first relatively massive attack of Ukrainian UAVs on Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces attack oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region - General Staff