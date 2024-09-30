20 enemy drones destroyed in Cherkasy region, corn field caught fire due to debris

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian troops during a nearly 6-hour alert at night, 20 enemy drones were destroyed, no one was injured, and a corn field in Uman district caught fire due to debris, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Once again, the night passed with anxiety. For almost six hours in a row, we had threats from the air. The attacks were repelled by air defense, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare forces. According to preliminary data, a total of 20 enemy UAVs were destroyed within the region. No casualties. This is the most important thing. In Uman region, a field of corn caught fire due to falling debris. The fire was extinguished," Taburets wrote.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

