20 civilians wounded as a result of shelling by Russian Federation in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Russian Federation shelled 49 settlements in Sumy region, inflicting 267 attacks. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged. The police opened criminal proceedings.
In the Sumy region, 20 civilians were injured in enemy shelling yesterday, August 26. The consequences of the attacks were shown by the regional police on Facebook, UNN reports .
Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 49 localities in the region. A total of 267 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded. 20 civilians were wounded as a result of occupants' shelling
In addition, 14 private households, 4 multi-storey buildings, 6 cars, 10 garages, a kindergarten building, premises of 2 enterprises, 2 infrastructure facilities, a medium-pressure gas pipeline and an administrative building were damaged.
