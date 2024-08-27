Enemy missile fragments hit a private house in Vinnytsia region

On the night of August 27, air defense forces shot down six enemy drones and one cruise missile in Vinnytsia region. However, the missile fragments hit a private house and started a fire. This was reported by the first deputy head of the RMA Natalia Zabolotnaya, reports UNN.

On the night of August 27, a total of 8 UAVs and 3 RCs entered the region. Preliminary results of the air defense system showed that 6 UAVs and 1 RC were shot down. There was a missile fragment that hit a private house, destroying the roof - wrote Zabolotna on Facebook.

According to her, the SES eliminated the fire. Eight personnel and two units of special equipment were involved in the firefighting.

"All the residents of the house are alive. All services and community leadership are working on site. International funds will provide all the necessary assistance," added Zabolotna.

65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 “Shaheds” lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force