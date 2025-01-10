198 combat engagements in a day: where the frontline is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Since the beginning of the day on January 10, 198 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation is most difficult in several areas. In the Pokrovsk region , 13 firefights are still ongoing. This was reported in an operational report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 22:00 on January 10, 2025, 198 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian invaders conducted 10 air strikes using 18 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 576 kamikaze drones and fired about three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

What is the situation at the front

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia - all the engagements have been completed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russia-backed militants stormed Ukrainian positions eleven times in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks, and eight more engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 39 times near the localities of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Six battles are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 32 combat engagements were recorded near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces five times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 61 times near the settlements of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.

So far, 13 firefights have taken place. The enemy is suffering significant losses - 276 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 139 of them were killed irrevocably. Three vehicles were also destroyed - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne, four engagements are ongoing.

The enemy's losses in this area amount to: 66 occupants were killed, 80 were wounded, in addition, three armored combat vehicles and six motorcycles were destroyed - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Huliaipil and Prydniprovsky directions since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and another attack is ongoing. The enemy made over 190 attacks, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's preventive steps to protect Kharkiv and Sumy from the Russian offensive. Thanks to these actions, 60,000 Russian troops were pulled back to the Kursk region.