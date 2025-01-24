190 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

uken
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119178 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61414 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113812 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32229 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135076 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156643 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119191 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140160 views
Actual
190 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

190 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21935 views

There were 190 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 28 air strikes and launched 423 kamikaze drones across Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy is active in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. In the Kursk region , the enemy conducted 13 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 28 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and 37 air defense systems. In addition, the Russians engaged 423 kamikaze drones and fired over three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times in the areas of Pishchane, Dvorichne, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks, and six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near the localities of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 39 combat engagements were recorded near Chasovyi Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, Vasyukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora, 15 of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried 78 times to break through our defenses near the localities of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. So far, 12 firefights have taken place.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 367 occupants were neutralized in this area today, 186 of them were irretrievably killed. Twelve vehicles, two infantry fighting vehicles, one trench electronic warfare device, three communication antennas were also destroyed, and three mortars were severely damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked three times near Kostyantynopil.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked three times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operation in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units over the last day, 12 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, and one battle is ongoing. The enemy conducted 25 air strikes with 30 guided bombs and fired 387 artillery shells (15 of them from MLRS).

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Siversky and Hulyaypillia directions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems23.01.25, 07:43 • 32961 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising