Since the beginning of the day, 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy is active in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. In the Kursk region , the enemy conducted 13 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 28 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and 37 air defense systems. In addition, the Russians engaged 423 kamikaze drones and fired over three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times in the areas of Pishchane, Dvorichne, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks, and six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near the localities of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 39 combat engagements were recorded near Chasovyi Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, Vasyukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora, 15 of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried 78 times to break through our defenses near the localities of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. So far, 12 firefights have taken place.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 367 occupants were neutralized in this area today, 186 of them were irretrievably killed. Twelve vehicles, two infantry fighting vehicles, one trench electronic warfare device, three communication antennas were also destroyed, and three mortars were severely damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked three times near Kostyantynopil.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked three times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operation in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units over the last day, 12 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, and one battle is ongoing. The enemy conducted 25 air strikes with 30 guided bombs and fired 387 artillery shells (15 of them from MLRS).

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Siversky and Hulyaypillia directions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

