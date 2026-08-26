189 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 7,100 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 189 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 7.1 thousand drones and dropped 197 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's update.

The aggressor carried out 60 air strikes using 197 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,192 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,340 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas - the update says.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, and the enemy carried out 40 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the populated areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove, and Vilcha. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action toward Radkivka.

Our troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction, in the area of Lyman and toward the populated areas of Hrekivka and Novoselivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Ozerne and Zakitne and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing in the area of Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out fourteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka, and in the area of Udachne.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated in the direction today, and 17 were wounded; nine vehicles, one artillery system, four pieces of special equipment, and 34 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four vehicles, two artillery systems, one special-purpose asset, and 116 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 407 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks toward Piddubne and in the area of Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Novoselivka, and in the area of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance toward the populated areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine