189 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 7,100 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
07:09 PM • 6146 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
06:45 PM • 8400 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
04:57 PM • 14702 views
Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports
04:14 PM • 20715 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents
02:09 PM • 19335 views
The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55
August 26, 01:41 PM • 16915 views
Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine
August 26, 12:49 PM • 14531 views
Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel
August 26, 11:45 AM • 31423 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
August 26, 08:38 AM • 30228 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 47052 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.4m/s
58%
751mm
Popular news
A scheme supplying medicines for intensive care, causing losses of UAH 80 million, has been exposed: a series of searches conducted and four notices of suspicion issuedAugust 26, 12:18 PM • 10062 views
A member of the SAPO staff selection commission reported an attempt by NABU Director Kryvonos to disrupt its workAugust 26, 12:55 PM • 9144 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 21896 views
Not only Putin and Lukashenko: which world politicians are disliked in Ukraine - pollPhotoAugust 26, 01:36 PM • 10635 views
Flooding on the China–Nepal border has claimed the lives of 31 people, with hundreds missingAugust 26, 01:43 PM • 12572 views
Publications
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents04:14 PM • 20715 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 21916 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 31423 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 47052 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 38464 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Denys Prokopenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 37675 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 36403 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 38613 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 74910 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 75131 views
Actual
Film
Series
Instagram
Facebook
Social network

189 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 7,100 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Since the beginning of the day, 189 combat engagements, 7,192 drones, and 197 guided aerial bombs have been recorded. The most active attacks are continuing in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

189 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 7,100 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 189 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 7.1 thousand drones and dropped 197 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's update. 

The aggressor carried out 60 air strikes using 197 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,192 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,340 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- the update says.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, and the enemy carried out 40 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the populated areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove, and Vilcha. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action toward Radkivka. 

Our troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction, in the area of Lyman and toward the populated areas of Hrekivka and Novoselivka. Three attacks are still  ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Ozerne and Zakitne and toward Mykolaivka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing in the area of Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out fourteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka, and in the area of Udachne. 

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated in the direction today, and 17 were wounded; nine vehicles, one artillery system, four pieces of special equipment, and 34 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four vehicles, two artillery systems, one special-purpose asset, and 116 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 407 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks toward Piddubne and in the area of Rybne. 

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Novoselivka, and in the area of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance toward the populated areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine26.08.26, 07:16 • 3532 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine