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Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 1,450 military personnel, 7 tanks, and 74 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,480,750 personnel.

Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army lost approximately 1,450 military personnel over the past day. As of August 26, 2026, Russia’s total combat losses since February 24, 2022, amounted to approximately 1,480,750 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 7 tanks, 10 armored vehicles, 74 artillery systems, 4 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1 air defense system. In addition, the Russians lost 1,723 operational-tactical UAVs, 9 ground robotic systems, 533 vehicles, and 10 units of special equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,300 tanks, 25,230 armored combat vehicles, 48,641 artillery systems, 2,062 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,588 air defense systems, 440 aircraft, 354 helicopters, and more than 481,600 operational-tactical UAVs. The data is being уточнено.

More than 170 combat engagements took place, while the enemy launched 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front25.08.26, 22:25 • 2428 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine