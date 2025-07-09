183 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions are the hottest - General Staff map

183 battles occurred on the front line over the past day, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 9, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes using eight missiles, as well as 83 air strikes, including dropping 139 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 5928 shellings, 122 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5928 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery systems, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy command post," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 21 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 326 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 11 combat engagements occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarnoe, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Shandryholove and Serednie.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Ivano-Daryivka and in the directions of Serebryanka and Vyyimka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements occurred towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusyne Yar, and in the directions of Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 67 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Horikhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 36 enemy assaults near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrny, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Malynivka in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 1050 servicemen, five tanks and 68 artillery systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine