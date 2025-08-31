182 combat engagements at the front per day: AFU holds back the offensive, enemy suffers losses - General Staff

As of the morning of August 31, 182 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 08:00 on August 31, 2025.

According to operational information as of 08:00, 182 combat engagements took place on the front over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one massive missile and air strike with 48 missiles, two missile and 79 air strikes, using 3 missiles and dropping 161 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4475 shellings, including 51 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5563 kamikaze drones for destruction. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping a total of 43 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 194 artillery shellings, including 2 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped eleven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamyanka and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were nine attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked thirty times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, Hrekivka, Karpivka and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Shandyholove, Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven enemy attacks near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the area of Stupochky and towards Podilske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped fifty assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, towards the settlements of Pokrovsk and Zoloty Kolodyaz.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandhrad, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Filiia, Yalta, towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Kamyshivakha.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked five times and tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

