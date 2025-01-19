176 combat engagements: where the fiercest battles took place in the frontline - General Staff

There were 176 combat engagements in the frontline. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the militants attacked 6 times near Petropavlivka, Lozova and Pishchane. The aggressor attacked Hlushkivka with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolyubivka and Zarichne.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked once near Bilohorivka, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers stormed 10 times without success in the areas of Stupochky, Predtechene and Chasovyi Yar. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Markove.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor conducted 19 assault attacks near Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 84 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenove Pole, Malynivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the invaders attacked 17 times near Velyka Novosilka. The enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs in the areas of Odradne, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rozlyv, Vesele and Temyrivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked Novodanilivka without success.

Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped one terrorist attack in the Prydniprovsky sector.

