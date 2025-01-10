161 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most

161 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported in a morning report, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 55 air strikes, dropping 76 KABs. In addition, it conducted over six thousand attacks, including 200 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,408 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two air defense facilities, a command post, and one control point of the Russian invaders' UAVs," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vochansk.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zakhidne, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance near Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near the village of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Stupky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 42 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka and Novoyelizavetivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks on the positions of our troops near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy carried out 11 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units three times without success.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaypilsky and Orikhivsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes using 31 guided bombs, and carried out 469 artillery attacks (including 19 with MLRS) on the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

As stated, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

