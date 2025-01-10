ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

More than 1800 occupants and a dozen tanks: AFU General Staff unveils Russian combat losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released the enemy's losses over the past day: 1,830 soldiers, 10 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers. Total Russian losses since the beginning of the war have reached almost 805,000 personnel.

In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,830 occupants, 10 enemy tanks, and 32 armored combat vehicles. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 10 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/10/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

-  personnel - about 804930 (+1830) people,

-  tanks - 9741 (+10) units,

-  armored combat vehicles - 20253 (+32) units,

-  artillery systems - 21789 (24) units,

-  MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

-  air defense systems - 1041 (+3) units,

-  aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

-  helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

-  UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21884 (+71) units,

-   cruise missiles - 3017 (+3) units,

-   ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

-   submarines - 1 (+0) units,

-   automotive equipment and tank trucks - 33473 (+86) units,

-   special equipment - 3689 (+3) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

Over the day of January 9, 144 combat engagements took place, the enemy inflicted 38 air strikes and 884 kamikaze strikes with drones. The most intense attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Kursk sectors.

Vita Zelenetska

