In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,830 occupants, 10 enemy tanks, and 32 armored combat vehicles. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 10 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/10/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 804930 (+1830) people,

- tanks - 9741 (+10) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 20253 (+32) units,

- artillery systems - 21789 (24) units,

- MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 1041 (+3) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21884 (+71) units,

- cruise missiles - 3017 (+3) units,

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 33473 (+86) units,

- special equipment - 3689 (+3) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

Over the day of January 9, 144 combat engagements took place, the enemy inflicted 38 air strikes and 884 kamikaze strikes with drones. The most intense attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Kursk sectors.