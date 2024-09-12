16-year-old organized illegal border crossing to Moldova

Eight men, following a 16-year-old teenager, tried to get from Odesa region to Moldova. The boy gathered the men through a Telegram channel. He offered his “services” for 7-10 thousand dollars. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, in order to remain undetected, the men were traveling through a corn field at night across the Transnistrian segment of the border. They were accompanied by a 16-year-old teenager who gathered all the others through a tg channel, offering his “services” for $7-10 thousand.

And when the border guards found the violators, they ran away.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against the men, and a report was sent to the National Police regarding the trafficker, a young man.

