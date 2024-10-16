16 enemy drones were shot down over Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 16, 16 enemy UAVs, probably of the Shahed type, were shot down over Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. A guided missile was also spotted flying overhead from the Kursk region.
On the night of October 16, 16 enemy UAVs, probably of the Shahed type, were shot down over the area of responsibility of the Siversk military unit. The drones were shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions. UNN reports this with reference to the Operational Command "North" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On the night of October 16, 2024, 16 enemy UAVs, probably of the Shahed type, were shot down over the area of responsibility of the Siversk Joint Task Force. Of these, seven were destroyed by the forces and means of the Siversk unit, and nine by the forces and means of the Air Command. UAVs were shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions
It is also reported that one guided missile, probably of the X-59 type, was observed flying over the area of responsibility from the airspace of Kursk region. The target was lost in the airspace of Chernihiv region. There was no preliminary information on damage, destruction or casualties.
"Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy targets," the statement said.
Addendum
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 51 enemy drones in various regions.