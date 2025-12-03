158 combat engagements per day: Russians massively storm Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

The operational situation at the front remains tense: as of 10:00 PM on December 3, 2025, 158 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy has significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones and continues assault operations, concentrating the greatest activity in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers used 3409 kamikaze drones. They carried out 3447 shellings of positions and settlements. They launched 39 air strikes, dropping 99 guided aerial bombs.

Pokrovsk direction: Here, the enemy made 36 attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Novyi Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 78 occupiers (48 – irrevocably), destroyed 13 UAVs and 6 EW systems.

Kostiantynivka direction: The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 29 times, concentrating the offensive in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka.

South Slobozhanskyi direction: Ukrainian troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Synelnykove, two battles are ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction: 14 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Yalta, Sosnivka, and Pryvilne.

Huliaipole direction: 12 combat engagements took place.

In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in each, and in the Prydniprovskyi direction, three attempts by the occupiers to advance near the Antonivskyi bridge were repelled. No offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

