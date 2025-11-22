$42.150.00
157 combat engagements on the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Since the beginning of November 22, 157 combat engagements have taken place on the front, the enemy launched one missile and 32 air strikes. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and also contained three attacks in the Southern Slobozhansky direction.

157 combat engagements on the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of November 22, 157 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 32 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 75 guided aerial bombs.

They also used 2,748 kamikaze drones for strikes, carried out 3,243 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs and carried out 111 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Lyman and Synelnykove, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk. Another combat engagement is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements took place near the settlement of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions ten times in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazeno and Dronivka. Our defenders stopped nine enemy assaults, and another combat engagement is still ongoing.

"It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the war22.11.25, 14:58 • 7460 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault towards the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and in the direction of the settlement of Mykolaipillia. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled 15 enemy attacks, and battles are currently ongoing in two locations.

During the current day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiia. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized, 60 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers. They also hit two artillery systems, two units of automotive equipment and one multiple rocket launcher.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Berezove, Stepove, Krasnohirske, Oleksiivka, Yehorivka and Zlahoda. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Ostapivske and Kosivtseve.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Vysoké. Air strikes hit the settlements of Varvarivka, Ternuvate and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy tried three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge. They were unsuccessful. In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on Olhivka.

Recall

Over the past day, November 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed and wounded 1,170 Russian occupiers. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.

Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told Trump22.11.25, 17:47 • 3588 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

