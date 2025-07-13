152 combat engagements per day: General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 4966 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 22122 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 58250 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 81479 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 102010 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 98444 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82644 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 223586 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219360 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167231 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.9m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 16147 views
Musk urges Trump to release Epstein filesJuly 13, 11:20 AM • 10293 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeksJuly 13, 11:32 AM • 17949 views
Sumy community under drone attack: infrastructure object damaged, one killed and one wounded03:02 PM • 6380 views
Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid04:54 PM • 9948 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 223581 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219355 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 202451 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 223068 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 252192 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 16219 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 15650 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 98441 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 67925 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 71851 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

152 combat engagements per day: General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

On July 13, 152 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched 46 air strikes, used 1054 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4239 shellings.

152 combat engagements per day: General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

On July 13, 152 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the terrorist state launched 46 air strikes, dropping 77 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 1054 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4239 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 293 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelene.

Seven times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks today in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Bilohorivka. Five more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebryanka and Vyimka, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Occupiers attacked Samar on July 13: school and houses damaged13.07.25, 16:05 • 3606 views

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped four enemy assaults. The enemy attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, battles are currently ongoing in two locations. Our troops have repelled ten enemy attacks today in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 68 times in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razine, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 218 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two vehicles, three motorcycles, 16 UAVs, five UAV antennas, an artillery piece, a UAV control point, and one shelter. Ukrainian defenders also hit two vehicles, a motorcycle, four guns, and 11 shelters for personnel.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrny, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil, and Vilne Pole. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units.

Recall

On July 12, Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are approximately 1033930 personnel.

Two directions account for half of the battles at the front - General Staff10.07.25, 16:50 • 2540 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9