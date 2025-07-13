152 combat engagements per day: General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

On July 13, 152 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the terrorist state launched 46 air strikes, dropping 77 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 1054 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4239 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 293 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelene.

Seven times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks today in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Bilohorivka. Five more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebryanka and Vyimka, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped four enemy assaults. The enemy attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, battles are currently ongoing in two locations. Our troops have repelled ten enemy attacks today in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 68 times in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razine, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 218 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two vehicles, three motorcycles, 16 UAVs, five UAV antennas, an artillery piece, a UAV control point, and one shelter. Ukrainian defenders also hit two vehicles, a motorcycle, four guns, and 11 shelters for personnel. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrny, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil, and Vilne Pole. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units.

Recall

On July 12, Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are approximately 1033930 personnel.

