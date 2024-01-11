150 thousand Ukrainian children living in Poland do not attend local schools

Poland says it does not know what is happening to 150 thousand Ukrainian children because they do not attend school. This is reported by the Polish Press Agency with reference to Gazeta Wyborcza, UNN reports.

The parents of all these children stated that they continue their Ukrainian distance education, but we cannot verify whether this is actually the case - said Jędrzej Witkowski, President of the Center for Civic Education.

Details

The report "Refugee students in the Polish education system. What do the new data tell us?" by the Center for Civic Education shows that about 300,000 Ukrainian children live in Poland. However, more than half of them, namely 53%, do not attend school. This includes at least 112,800 children of primary school age and 43,600 teenagers of secondary school age.

In addition, during the year, 4,500 Ukrainian students stopped attending Polish schools.

Jędrzej Witkowski believes that distance learning deprives Ukrainian children of a chance to regain stability. He also believes that the lack of attendance at an educational institution in Poland does not allow students to socialize, integrate and learn the language.

Recall

In August 2022 it was reportedthat schoolchildren from Ukraine in Poland faced an overload problem because they attended local educational institutions during the day and studied online in the afternoon.

