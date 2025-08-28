139 battles on the front: almost half in two directions - General Staff map

Almost half of the 139 battles on the front line yesterday took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 139 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday, the invaders launched 84 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 5770 kamikaze drones and carried out 5177 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 86 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one command post, four guns, and one enemy ammunition depot," the summary states.

Situation by directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Thus, yesterday the enemy launched 17 air strikes - dropping 33 guided aerial bombs, carried out 245 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy assault actions.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Kolodyazne, Vovchansk, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the Kupiansk area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Serebryanka, and in the directions of Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Mayak, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and in the directions of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Tolstoy, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Temirivka, and towards the settlements of Sichneve, Lisne.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Prydniprovsk directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 880 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine