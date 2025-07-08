137 combat engagements per day: the enemy suffered devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 7, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 48 air strikes, using five missiles and dropping 69 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1213 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4530 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, carried out 286 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarnoe, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two attempts to attack in the area of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest, as well as towards Serebryanka, Olhivka and Hryhorivka. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked towards Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled all five attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, three combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Dyliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 46 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiyivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, battles are still ongoing.

In this direction, according to preliminary data, 209 occupiers were neutralized, of which 78 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a car, ten motorcycles, two quad bikes, two artillery systems, 19 UAVs, a Murom-M visual observation station, two satellite communication terminals and three UAV control antennas. In addition, two cars, a motorcycle and four artillery systems were hit. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assaults near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders in the area of Kamyanske and towards Mala Tokmachka.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred," the General Staff added.

Recall

On July 6, Russian occupation forces lost 1,100 military personnel, 3 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.07.25 amount to over 1 million liquidated persons.

Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine