137 combat engagements per day: the enemy suffered devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
07:54 PM • 2206 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
05:19 PM • 15176 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 42540 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 73602 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 85112 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 98090 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 173385 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 66895 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84117 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138036 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.5m/s
51%
743mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 87116 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 80665 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 56534 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 66124 views
BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense Council05:57 PM • 6965 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 66127 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 56537 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 80669 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 87119 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 173386 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 89729 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 279657 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 121669 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 239841 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 263303 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

137 combat engagements per day: the enemy suffered devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On July 7, 137 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched 2 missile and 48 air strikes, using 5 missiles and 69 guided bombs, as well as 1213 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 209 occupiers and a significant amount of equipment were neutralized.

137 combat engagements per day: the enemy suffered devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 7, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 48 air strikes, using five missiles and dropping 69 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1213 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4530 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, carried out 286 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarnoe, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two attempts to attack in the area of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest, as well as towards Serebryanka, Olhivka and Hryhorivka. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine05.07.25, 22:33 • 19938 views

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked towards Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled all five attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, three combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Dyliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 46 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiyivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, battles are still ongoing.

In this direction, according to preliminary data, 209 occupiers were neutralized, of which 78 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a car, ten motorcycles, two quad bikes, two artillery systems, 19 UAVs, a Murom-M visual observation station, two satellite communication terminals and three UAV control antennas. In addition, two cars, a motorcycle and four artillery systems were hit.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assaults near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders in the area of Kamyanske and towards Mala Tokmachka.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred," the General Staff added.

Recall

On July 6, Russian occupation forces lost 1,100 military personnel, 3 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.07.25 amount to over 1 million liquidated persons.

Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine07.07.25, 15:30 • 1585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9