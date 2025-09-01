137 combat engagements per day: occupiers massively storm Ukrainian Armed Forces positions - General Staff

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation on the front as of 22:00 on August 31, 2025, writes UNN.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 41 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 57 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1829 kamikaze drones and carried out 3107 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the post says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs and carrying out 185 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zapadne, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Stara Novoselivka, and towards Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and towards Dronivka, Serebryanka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Bila Hora and in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 40 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Yalta, Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Komyshuvakha. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In Crimea, HUR fighters once again destroyed a number of important enemy targets