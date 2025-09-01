137 combat engagements per day: occupiers massively storm Ukrainian Armed Forces positions - General Staff

$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM • 29191 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 72538 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 87411 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 103140 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 116740 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255256 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113711 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85938 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99894 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 326867 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 22691 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 21636 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 8866 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 7564 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse04:12 PM • 6162 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 11696 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 10144 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 7872 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 2936 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 103792 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 233978 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 234971 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 326867 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
August 29, 12:17 PM • 274818 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110161 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242785 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265894 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262970 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242753 views
137 combat engagements per day: occupiers massively storm Ukrainian Armed Forces positions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers launched 1 missile and 41 air strikes, using 1829 kamikaze drones and 3107 shelling attacks.

137 combat engagements per day: occupiers massively storm Ukrainian Armed Forces positions - General Staff

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation on the front as of 22:00 on August 31, 2025, writes  UNN.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 41 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 57 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1829 kamikaze drones and carried out 3107 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the post says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs and carrying out 185 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zapadne, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Stara Novoselivka, and towards Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and towards Dronivka, Serebryanka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Bila Hora and in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 40 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Yalta, Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Komyshuvakha. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In Crimea, HUR fighters once again destroyed a number of important enemy targets31.08.25, 18:15 • 3418 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine