135 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 135 since the beginning of the day, with the most intense situation remaining in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles, 52 air strikes with the use of 70 UAVs, and 510 kamikaze drones. The enemy fired almost 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weaponsc the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, six attempts by the occupants to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Liptsy failed during the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. At the moment, three firefights are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Liman direction. During the day, enemy activity was concentrated near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 attempts by the invaders to approach our defensive positions.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has already lost 92 people in killed and wounded, as well as five pieces of weapons and military equipment since the beginning of the day.

The number of combat engagements in the Siverskiy sector increased to 22. The enemy attacked the Ukrainian defense forces in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Rozdolivka. 20 attacks were repelled, 2 battles are still ongoing. The situation is tense but under control.

According to available information, the occupants' losses in this area amounted to 84 people. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and a car were destroyed. Two dugouts with personnel were destroyed.

Our defenders repelled nine assault attacks by Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

Toretsk direction. Here, the enemy tried to penetrate our defense nine times near Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Toretsk. Eight attacks were repelled, one is ongoing. The situation is tense.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector, where the aggressor keeps trying to break through our defense. Today, the occupants attacked 45 times in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. 33 enemy assaults were repelled, and 12 firefights are still ongoing. The defense forces are taking measures to deplete the Russian occupation forces and prevent their advance into the territory of Ukraine.

According to the available information, the enemy lost 185 occupants killed and wounded over the course of the day.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy's assault operations were unsuccessful in the areas of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the aggressor tried to break through four times in the area of Urozhayne. Three of the assaults were unsuccessful, the battle continues. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made five attempts to dislodge our defenders on the left bank of the Dnipro. Three assaults were successfully repelled, two are ongoing.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

