NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

135 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 135, the hottest spot was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian occupants fired 45 times, 33 of which were repelled, and 12 combat engagements are still ongoing.

135 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 135 since the beginning of the day, with the most intense situation remaining in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles, 52 air strikes with the use of 70 UAVs, and 510 kamikaze drones. The enemy fired almost 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weaponsc

the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, six attempts by the occupants to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Liptsy failed during the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. At the moment, three firefights are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Liman direction. During the day, enemy activity was concentrated near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 attempts by the invaders to approach our defensive positions.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has already lost 92 people in killed and wounded, as well as five pieces of weapons and military equipment since the beginning of the day.

The number of combat engagements in the Siverskiy sector increased to 22. The enemy attacked the Ukrainian defense forces in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Rozdolivka. 20 attacks were repelled, 2 battles are still ongoing. The situation is tense but under control.

According to available information, the occupants' losses in this area amounted to 84 people. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and a car were destroyed. Two dugouts with personnel were destroyed.

Our defenders repelled nine assault attacks by Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

Toretsk direction. Here, the enemy tried to penetrate our defense nine times near Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Toretsk. Eight attacks were repelled, one is ongoing. The situation is tense.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector, where the aggressor keeps trying to break through our defense. Today, the occupants attacked 45 times in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. 33 enemy assaults were repelled, and 12 firefights are still ongoing. The defense forces are taking measures to deplete the Russian occupation forces and prevent their advance into the territory of Ukraine.

According to the available information, the enemy lost 185 occupants killed and wounded over the course of the day.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy's assault operations were unsuccessful in the areas of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the aggressor tried to break through four times in the area of Urozhayne. Three of the assaults were unsuccessful, the battle continues. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made five attempts to dislodge our defenders on the left bank of the Dnipro. Three assaults were successfully repelled, two are ongoing.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
