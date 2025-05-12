13 people died in Indonesia during the disposal of old ammunition

$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2760 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10238 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15383 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24153 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28316 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54720 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33200 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36020 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 66998 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32633 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 43753 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 19583 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39184 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 64987 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26305 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54725 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65895 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67004 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89527 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196238 views
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39931 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 32955 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40054 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120738 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68348 views
13 people died in Indonesia during the disposal of old ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

In Indonesia, 13 people died during the disposal of expired ammunition in West Java, including four soldiers and nine civilians. There is a risk of re-explosion.

13 people died in Indonesia during the disposal of old ammunition

In Indonesia, in West Java, 13 people died in the village of Sagara during the disposal of expired ammunition. This was reported by Kompas.tv, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Information Center of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, said that the number of dead had increased from 11 to 13 people.

So, indeed, on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Western Indonesian time, a tragedy occurred at the site of the explosion in the village of Sagara, Cibalong district, which resulted in the death of 13 people.

- said Kristomei live on KompasTV.

According to him, among the 13 dead are four soldiers and nine civilians.

All victims were evacuated to the Pameungpeuk regional hospital in Garut for autopsy. According to preliminary data, a bomb that had not yet been defused exploded.

"We are guarding the explosion site, as there is a risk of re-explosion," he stressed.

The roof of a disco collapsed in the Dominican Republic: 15 dead, more than 100 injured08.04.25, 16:08 • 6157 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Indonesia
