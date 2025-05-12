13 people died in Indonesia during the disposal of old ammunition

In Indonesia, in West Java, 13 people died in the village of Sagara during the disposal of expired ammunition. This was reported by Kompas.tv, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Information Center of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, said that the number of dead had increased from 11 to 13 people.

So, indeed, on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Western Indonesian time, a tragedy occurred at the site of the explosion in the village of Sagara, Cibalong district, which resulted in the death of 13 people. - said Kristomei live on KompasTV.

According to him, among the 13 dead are four soldiers and nine civilians.

All victims were evacuated to the Pameungpeuk regional hospital in Garut for autopsy. According to preliminary data, a bomb that had not yet been defused exploded.

"We are guarding the explosion site, as there is a risk of re-explosion," he stressed.

