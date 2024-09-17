12-year-old boy stabs six children at school in Portugal

A 12-year-old boy stabbed six other children at a school in Azambuja, near Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, police said. The victims of the attack were children aged 11 to 14. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

One boy sustained a serious chest wound and was taken to a hospital in Lisbon, but his life is not in danger, said Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lucio. The other five victims, all girls, suffered minor injuries to their hands.

The attacker was immediately detained by the police.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro condemned the attack and wished the injured children a speedy recovery in a message on the social media platform X. He characterized the incident as an “isolated attack,” noting that such incidents are extremely rare in Portugal.

“This was an isolated act and an unusual event in Portuguese society, but it should encourage everyone who works in public places to think with a sense of responsibility,” Montenegro wrote in Portuguese.

