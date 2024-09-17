12-year-old boy stabs six children at school in Portugal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

12-year-old boy stabs six children at school in Portugal

Kyiv  •  UNN

At a school in Azambuja, Portugal, a 12-year-old boy attacked six children with a knife. One boy sustained a serious chest wound and five girls sustained minor wounds to their arms.

A 12-year-old boy stabbed six other children at a school in Azambuja, near Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, police said. The victims of the attack were children aged 11 to 14. This is reported by AR, according to UNN

Details

One boy sustained a serious chest wound and was taken to a hospital in Lisbon, but his life is not in danger, said Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lucio. The other five victims, all girls, suffered minor injuries to their hands.

The attacker was immediately detained by the police.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro condemned the attack and wished the injured children a speedy recovery in a message on the social media platform X. He characterized the incident as an “isolated attack,” noting that such incidents are extremely rare in Portugal.

“This was an isolated act and an unusual event in Portuguese society, but it should encourage everyone who works in public places to think with a sense of responsibility,” Montenegro wrote in Portuguese.

Lilia Podolyak

