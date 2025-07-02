112 combat engagements took place on the front since the beginning of the day – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Tuesday, July 1, 112 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM on July 1, 2025, since the beginning of the day, there have been 112 combat engagements.

The enemy launched one missile and 39 air strikes, using two missiles and 73 guided aerial bombs, employed 882 kamikaze drones for strikes, and conducted almost 4,000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, there were 16 combat engagements with Russian invaders, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and carried out 256 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 12 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Milove, Kamyanka, and towards Ambarnoye.

The enemy attacked our fortifications eight times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novovodyane, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Myrny, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight assaults by enemy troops in the area of Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

Today, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice today near Leonidivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 assault and offensive actions during the day.

Russian occupation activity was observed in the areas of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Kopteve, Lysivka, Novoseriehivka, Muravka, Horikhove, and Oleksiyivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 118 and wounded 84 occupiers in this direction; destroyed 11 vehicles, eight motorcycles, five UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV antenna, a UAV control point, and four shelters for personnel; in addition, four enemy cannons were damaged. - states the report.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops; the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Pererbuzdova, Pidbuhne, Vesele, Maliyivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Orikhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamyanske.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Reminder

The escalation at the front has already been ongoing and nothing new is to be expected. It can only end after peace negotiations. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: “We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops”