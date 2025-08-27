110 combat engagements: enemy attacks Ukraine with aviation and drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. 1647 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3554 artillery shellings. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Six combat engagements took place today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. During the day, the enemy carried out 165 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems; launched 12 air strikes, dropped 23 guided bombs.

Ukrainian units repelled three attacks in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Hlyboke and Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements near Vovchansk and Kamianka are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defensive positions in the Kupiansk area six times. Four attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked 20 times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and in the directions of Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy tried to penetrate our defense seven times in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and Poltavka.

The enemy is intensely attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and in the directions of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 151 occupiers, 107 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders also neutralized an armored combat vehicle, a cannon, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, 84 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an enemy UAV control point. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 15 attacks in the areas of Fylia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, and towards Sichneve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day, however, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Mykolaivka.

International firms finance a million Russian soldiers through taxes - Media