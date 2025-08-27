$41.400.03
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 15837 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 88999 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 60567 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 34650 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 55348 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 45509 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 45412 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 113282 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 119003 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
110 combat engagements: enemy attacks Ukraine with aviation and drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched 56 air strikes and 1647 drone attacks. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where 33 assaults have been repelled.

110 combat engagements: enemy attacks Ukraine with aviation and drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. 1647 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3554 artillery shellings. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Six combat engagements took place today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. During the day, the enemy carried out 165 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems; launched 12 air strikes, dropped 23 guided bombs.

Ukrainian units repelled three attacks in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Hlyboke and Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements near Vovchansk and Kamianka are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defensive positions in the Kupiansk area six times. Four attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked 20 times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and in the directions of Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy tried to penetrate our defense seven times in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and Poltavka.

The enemy is intensely attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and in the directions of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 151 occupiers, 107 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders also neutralized an armored combat vehicle, a cannon, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, 84 unmanned aerial vehicles, and an enemy UAV control point.

- added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 15 attacks in the areas of Fylia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, and towards Sichneve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day, however, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Mykolaivka.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine