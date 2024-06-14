11 targets destroyed in Khmelnytskyi during Russian night attack, fire at an infrastructure facility caused by an enemy strike

Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed 11 enemy targets during a massive combined attack by Russian troops at night, while a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility as a result of the enemy's strike, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Overnight, the enemy again launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Within our region, air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy targets. At the same time, as a result of the attack, a fire continues at an infrastructure facility - Tyurin wrote on Facebook.

No reports of injuries or deaths have been received so far, he noted.

