07:02 PM • 3810 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 6436 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 6668 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 7704 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 12535 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 15504 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12217 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 23800 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23605 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27533 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
109 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 4.5 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Since the beginning of the day, 109 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy launched one missile strike, 63 air strikes, and dropped 159 guided aerial bombs.

109 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 4.5 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 109 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4523 kamikaze drones and carried out 2912 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 63 air strikes, dropped 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4523 kamikaze drones and carried out 2912 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times and carried out 74 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, three of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Obukhivka, Zelene, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne and Kutkivka. Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks.

Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders today towards Radkivka and Pishchane in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the area of Myrny and in the directions of Lyman, Drobycheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Svyato-Pokrovske and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 45 occupiers and wounded 25; destroyed 47 unmanned aerial vehicles, one personnel shelter, two ammunition depots, ten units of automotive and one unit of special transport, one quad bike and one cannon, also hit three units of automotive and one unit of special equipment and 12 personnel shelters of the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped one attack by the occupiers towards Yehorivka. Havrylivka was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole, Myrny and towards Dobropillya. One battle is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff28.01.26, 06:58 • 37439 views

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine