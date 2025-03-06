109 battles in 24 hours: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff
In the past day, 109 combat clashes were recorded, mostly in the Kharkiv region and the Toretsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 85 airstrikes, and over 4000 shellings of Ukrainian positions.
109 battles occurred on the front yesterday, the most in the Kharkiv region and the Toretsk direction, reported in the morning briefing on March 6 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of combat actions for March 5, writes UNN.
In total, 109 combat clashes were recorded yesterday.
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 85 airstrikes, including dropping 121 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out over four thousand shellings, of which 144 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2547 kamikaze drones for strikes.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, as well as a radio-electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders," the report states.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled six enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Petro-Ivanivka.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka and Novo.
In the Kramatorsk direction, nine clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyn, and Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks near Toretsk, Dachne, Krymske, and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 18 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Serhiyivka, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks on our troops' positions near Kostiantynivka, Rozdolne, Skudne, and Burlatske.
In the Huliaipisky direction, the invaders carried out one attack towards Vilyke Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of Kamianske, Pavlivka, and Lobkove.
In the Siversk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.
In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kharkiv region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 35 airstrikes using 46 guided bombs, as well as conducted 380 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems," the report indicates.
