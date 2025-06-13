108 mine action operators certified in Ukraine, demining volumes increased by almost 50%

As of the beginning of June, 108 operators have been certified in Ukraine to demine territories contaminated with explosives. The volume of humanitarian demining has increased by 50% compared to last year. This was reported by Oleh Shuvarskyi, Head of the Mine Action Department, Deputy Head of the Main Department of Mine Action, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to him, the area of potentially explosive-contaminated territories in Ukraine is 139,000 square kilometers. Of these, 14,000 square kilometers are water areas.

However, due to hostilities, humanitarian demining measures can currently be carried out only on 31,000 squares of territory.

He also said that the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with other agencies, is taking measures to increase the number of mine action quality groups.

Five National Standards in the field of mine action are already in place in Ukraine, and the process of demining quality control has significantly intensified. Since the beginning of 2025, inspections have already been carried out on 241 sites, with a total area of 32 square kilometers - added Shuvarskyi.

