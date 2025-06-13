108 mine action operators certified in Ukraine, demining volumes increased by almost 50%

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 12052 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 14669 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16942 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 26426 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 49082 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 66195 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 88995 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 217427 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 170124 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 83879 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 119039 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 104209 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 57979 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 93845 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 79819 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 35890 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 94299 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 104676 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 119495 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 217427 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 12052 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 13611 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 58295 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 58555 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 124652 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

108 mine action operators certified in Ukraine, demining volumes increased by almost 50%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

108 operators engaged in demining of territories have already been certified in Ukraine. The volume of humanitarian demining has increased by 50% compared to last year.

108 mine action operators certified in Ukraine, demining volumes increased by almost 50%

As of the beginning of June, 108 operators have been certified in Ukraine to demine territories contaminated with explosives. The volume of humanitarian demining has increased by 50% compared to last year. This was reported by Oleh Shuvarskyi, Head of the Mine Action Department, Deputy Head of the Main Department of Mine Action, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to him, the area of potentially explosive-contaminated territories in Ukraine is 139,000 square kilometers. Of these, 14,000 square kilometers are water areas.

However, due to hostilities, humanitarian demining measures can currently be carried out only on 31,000 squares of territory.

He also said that the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with other agencies, is taking measures to increase the number of mine action quality groups.

Five National Standards in the field of mine action are already in place in Ukraine, and the process of demining quality control has significantly intensified. Since the beginning of 2025, inspections have already been carried out on 241 sites, with a total area of 32 square kilometers

- added Shuvarskyi.

Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining07.05.25, 19:22 • 10270 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9