Bishkek

Capital of the Kyrgyz Republic

The city of Bishkek is the capital of Kyrgyzstan, founded in 1825 as a fortress of the Kokand Khanate. However, a settlement existed in this area as early as the time of the Great Silk Road. In 1862, the fortress was captured by the forces of the Russian Empire, and a city gradually grew around it. Under Soviet rule, in 1926, the city was renamed Frunze in honor of Mikhail Frunze, a Bolshevik military commander born in this region, and in 1936 it became the capital of the Kirghiz SSR. After Kyrgyzstan declared independence in 1991, the city was restored to its historical name, Bishkek, and has been the republic's capital ever since. The city's population exceeds one million residents.