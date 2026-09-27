Bishkek
Putin claimed that it was 12 km to the ring road in Sumy and that Sviatohirsk had been captured. The CPD called these claims far removed from reality.
Putin said that Russian forces had received orders to launch massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities. He called this a response to Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and oil refineries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Putin to move from war to a cessation of hostilities. At the same time, India maintains close economic ties with Russia.
Putin and Xi Jinping met in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the SCO summit. Moscow seeks to make visa-free travel with China permanent.
Putin and Xi Jinping will attend the SCO summit in Bishkek together with the leaders of Iran, India and Pakistan.
The European Commission has removed all Kyrgyz air carriers from its black list. The country had been under a ban on flights to the EU since 2006.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the country's withdrawal from a number of international CIS agreements. Among them is the Agreement on the Creation of a Joint Air Defense System for the CIS Member States.