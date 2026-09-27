Beirut
The US-Iran agreement has reduced the intensity of fighting in Lebanon, but Israel is not withdrawing its troops. Authorities are urging displaced persons not to return home yet.
The IDF eliminated Ali Musa Daqduq in southern Lebanon. He organized operations against Israel and attacked American forces in 2007.
Flights have been canceled in the western regions of Iran due to the threat of escalation with Israel. Currently, the country's airspace is completely clear of aircraft.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has warned of inevitable retaliation for the Israeli strikes on Beirut. Tehran described Israel's actions as a violation of red lines.
The US President was outraged by the strikes on Lebanon, which delayed the signing of an agreement with Iran. Trump warned Netanyahu about the risk of being left without support.
Trump condemned Israel's strike on Beirut due to the preparation of a peace deal with Iran. He called on the parties to cease fire for the sake of stability in the region.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf believes that the Israeli strike on Beirut undermines US commitments. Iran insists on including Lebanon in the peace agreement.
The IDF attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut in response to shelling of Israeli territory. A commander of the Radwan Force unit was also eliminated.
The IDF has ordered the evacuation of residents in the city of Tyre due to Hezbollah rocket launches. The historic Al-Hara quarter, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is under threat.
Tehran launched missiles at Israel in response to an Israeli attack on a residential building in Beirut. This is the first such shelling in the last two months.
The price of WTI fell to $95 amid U. S. statements regarding a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Brent is trading at $98 per barrel.
Trump confirmed the use of expletives during a conversation with Netanyahu regarding operations in Lebanon. The U.S. President is demanding a cessation of hostilities to ensure the success of peace negotiations with Iran.
Israel continues strikes on Lebanon despite Trump's calls not to attack Beirut. Negotiations for a full cessation of hostilities are ongoing in Washington.
Trump denied the cessation of dialogue with Iran, stating that contacts occur daily. He called on Tehran to immediately conclude a memorandum of understanding.
Mahmoud Qomati announced a refusal to stop attacks on northern Israel in exchange for the security of Beirut. The group promises a stronger response to any aggression.
Trump announced the continuation of negotiations with Iran despite reports of their suspension. Netanyahu assured him of the refusal to send troops into Beirut.
Trump announced a "withdrawal of troops" from Beirut following a conversation with Netanyahu. Hezbollah has agreed to a mutual ceasefire through mediators.
A number of countries have condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and called for diplomacy. The international community demands an immediate end to the military escalation.
Tehran has halted dialogue due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Iran demands the withdrawal of IDF troops and threatens to close strategic maritime straits.
Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel regarding the extension of the truce are set to begin in Washington. During the current agreement, more than 400 people have already been killed.
A 10-day truce has come into effect between Lebanon and Israel. People are massively heading south, although the army warns of Israeli aggression and strikes on targets.
The Hezbollah group opposes direct negotiations between the parties in the US. The militants do not recognize agreements and are ready to discuss weapons only after the withdrawal of troops.
President Aoun declared the state's sovereign right to negotiate without external forces. Security measures have been strengthened in Beirut and ports to prevent arms smuggling.
The Pope called for a halt to hostilities in Lebanon due to the moral obligation to protect people. Israel has intensified attacks in the south of the country and ground operations.
Rallies for and against war with Iran took place in Tel Aviv, Paris, and other cities. Protesters called for an end to the war machine and regime change.
Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the government to begin negotiations with Lebanon in the near future. The parties will discuss the demilitarization of the group and peaceful relations.
The Israeli army eliminated Ali Youssef Harshi, an advisor to Naim Qassem. In Lebanon, weapons depots and militant checkpoints were also targeted.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard published maps of minefields in the Strait of Hormuz. This caused a jump in oil prices and jeopardized the truce.
In 10 minutes, Israel attacked over 100 Hezbollah command centers and headquarters. The operation was prepared for several weeks based on precise intelligence data.
The IDF has completed a wave of attacks on Iranian missile facilities and remains on high alert. Despite a truce with Tehran, Israel is attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon.