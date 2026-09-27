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In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
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Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
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A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
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Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
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The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
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The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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Beirut

Capital of Lebanon
Beirut is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities: it is mentioned as early as in diplomatic correspondence dating to the 14th century BCE. During Roman times, the city became renowned for its school of law, considered one of the finest in the empire, until it was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in 551. Following the Arab conquest in the 7th century, Beirut passed under the rule of various Muslim dynasties and the Ottoman Empire. In 1920, the French Mandate administration made Beirut the capital of the newly created Greater Lebanon, and in 1943 the city became the capital of an independent state. The 1975–1990 civil war caused enormous destruction to the city, while the 2020 port explosion became one of the largest non-nuclear disasters in history. A shipment containing thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port. More than two hundred people were killed in the blast. According to various estimates, the city’s population ranges from 900,000 to 2 million people.
635
Arab conquest
1920
Capital of the French Mandate of Greater Lebanon
1943
Capital of independent Lebanon
1975–1990
Destruction during the civil war
2020
Beirut port explosion
News by theme
Fighting in Lebanon has decreased following the US-Iran deal, but the situation remains tense

The US-Iran agreement has reduced the intensity of fighting in Lebanon, but Israel is not withdrawing its troops. Authorities are urging displaced persons not to return home yet.

War in Ukraine • June 15, 01:31 PM • 5303 views
Israel announces elimination of high-ranking Hezbollah commander during strike on LebanonVideo

The IDF eliminated Ali Musa Daqduq in southern Lebanon. He organized operations against Israel and attacked American forces in 2007.

News of the World • June 14, 08:09 PM • 5297 views
Media report flight cancellations in western regions of Iran

Flights have been canceled in the western regions of Iran due to the threat of escalation with Israel. Currently, the country's airspace is completely clear of aircraft.

War in Ukraine • June 14, 07:40 PM • 6881 views
Iran calls response to Israel "inevitable" following strikes on Beirut

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has warned of inevitable retaliation for the Israeli strikes on Beirut. Tehran described Israel's actions as a violation of red lines.

News of the World • June 14, 06:18 PM • 5334 views
Trump held a heated call with Netanyahu after the Beirut attack: he did not hold back his anger and profanity

The US President was outraged by the strikes on Lebanon, which delayed the signing of an agreement with Iran. Trump warned Netanyahu about the risk of being left without support.

Politics • June 14, 06:04 PM • 7042 views
Trump stated that Israel's attack on Beirut "should not have happened"Photo

Trump condemned Israel's strike on Beirut due to the preparation of a peace deal with Iran. He called on the parties to cease fire for the sake of stability in the region.

News of the World • June 14, 03:27 PM • 5064 views
Iran states that Israeli strike on Beirut could undermine negotiations with the US to end the war

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf believes that the Israeli strike on Beirut undermines US commitments. Iran insists on including Lebanon in the peace agreement.

News of the World • June 14, 02:04 PM • 4696 views
Israel attacked Lebanese territory ahead of US-Iran talks

The IDF attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut in response to shelling of Israeli territory. A commander of the Radwan Force unit was also eliminated.

News of the World • June 14, 12:49 PM • 12469 views
Israel orders evacuation of residents in the ancient city of Tyre, Lebanon

The IDF has ordered the evacuation of residents in the city of Tyre due to Hezbollah rocket launches. The historic Al-Hara quarter, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is under threat.

News of the World • June 10, 01:59 AM • 4409 views
Iran launches missiles at Israel for the first time since April

Tehran launched missiles at Israel in response to an Israeli attack on a residential building in Beirut. This is the first such shelling in the last two months.

News of the World • June 7, 07:52 PM • 6253 views
Oil prices drop to $95 following reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon

The price of WTI fell to $95 amid U. S. statements regarding a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Brent is trading at $98 per barrel.

Economy • June 4, 03:17 AM • 8985 views
Trump confirmed he used expletives during a conversation with Netanyahu over attacks on Lebanon

Trump confirmed the use of expletives during a conversation with Netanyahu regarding operations in Lebanon. The U.S. President is demanding a cessation of hostilities to ensure the success of peace negotiations with Iran.

News of the World • June 3, 12:12 PM • 3829 views
Israel continued strikes on Lebanon despite Trump's call not to attack Beirut

Israel continues strikes on Lebanon despite Trump's calls not to attack Beirut. Negotiations for a full cessation of hostilities are ongoing in Washington.

News of the World • June 2, 11:16 PM • 4399 views
Trump rejects "false" reports of halt in US-Iran peace talks

Trump denied the cessation of dialogue with Iran, stating that contacts occur daily. He called on Tehran to immediately conclude a memorandum of understanding.

News of the World • June 2, 05:55 PM • 5386 views
"Hezbollah" will not agree to a "partial ceasefire" with Israel - media

Mahmoud Qomati announced a refusal to stop attacks on northern Israel in exchange for the security of Beirut. The group promises a stronger response to any aggression.

News of the World • June 2, 05:21 PM • 3702 views
Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are proceeding at a "rapid pace"

Trump announced the continuation of negotiations with Iran despite reports of their suspension. Netanyahu assured him of the refusal to send troops into Beirut.

News of the World • June 1, 06:34 PM • 3915 views
Troops will not go to Beirut: Trump spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel

Trump announced a "withdrawal of troops" from Beirut following a conversation with Netanyahu. Hezbollah has agreed to a mutual ceasefire through mediators.

News of the World • June 1, 06:00 PM • 4401 views
Middle Eastern and European countries condemn Israel's military actions in Lebanon – CNN

A number of countries have condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and called for diplomacy. The international community demands an immediate end to the military escalation.

News of the World • June 1, 04:40 PM • 4072 views
Iran suspends negotiations with the US in protest against Israeli strikes on Lebanon - media

Tehran has halted dialogue due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Iran demands the withdrawal of IDF troops and threatens to close strategic maritime straits.

Politics • June 1, 02:06 PM • 4683 views
Lebanon and Israel to hold new talks in the US as ceasefire deadline approaches

Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel regarding the extension of the truce are set to begin in Washington. During the current agreement, more than 400 people have already been killed.

News of the World • May 14, 07:10 AM • 4156 views
10-day truce begins between Israel and Lebanon amid Beirut's claims of "violations"

A 10-day truce has come into effect between Lebanon and Israel. People are massively heading south, although the army warns of Israeli aggression and strikes on targets.

News of the World • April 17, 06:58 AM • 3575 views
Hezbollah stated that it would not adhere to any agreements between Lebanon and Israel in the US

The Hezbollah group opposes direct negotiations between the parties in the US. The militants do not recognize agreements and are ready to discuss weapons only after the withdrawal of troops.

News of the World • April 14, 12:15 PM • 4525 views
Lebanon expects ceasefire after tomorrow's talks with Israel

President Aoun declared the state's sovereign right to negotiate without external forces. Security measures have been strengthened in Beirut and ports to prevent arms smuggling.

News of the World • April 13, 04:43 PM • 7665 views
Pope calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

The Pope called for a halt to hostilities in Lebanon due to the moral obligation to protect people. Israel has intensified attacks in the south of the country and ground operations.

Society • April 12, 04:40 PM • 6824 views
Global protests against war in Iran continue amid failed peace talks - Media

Rallies for and against war with Iran took place in Tel Aviv, Paris, and other cities. Protesters called for an end to the war machine and regime change.

News of the World • April 12, 02:28 PM • 5499 views
Israel to hold direct talks with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah

Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the government to begin negotiations with Lebanon in the near future. The parties will discuss the demilitarization of the group and peaceful relations.

Politics • April 9, 05:35 PM • 4156 views
Israel announces elimination of Hezbollah leader's aide

The Israeli army eliminated Ali Youssef Harshi, an advisor to Naim Qassem. In Lebanon, weapons depots and militant checkpoints were also targeted.

News of the World • April 9, 10:21 AM • 3006 views
Chart shows Iran may have put sea mines in Strait of Hormuz - AP

Iran's Revolutionary Guard published maps of minefields in the Strait of Hormuz. This caused a jump in oil prices and jeopardized the truce.

News of the World • April 9, 06:30 AM • 5232 views
IDF launched the largest attack on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other cities in Lebanon

In 10 minutes, Israel attacked over 100 Hezbollah command centers and headquarters. The operation was prepared for several weeks based on precise intelligence data.

News of the World • April 8, 12:27 PM • 3370 views
Israel announced a halt to strikes on Iran but continues to fight Hezbollah in Lebanon - what is known

The IDF has completed a wave of attacks on Iranian missile facilities and remains on high alert. Despite a truce with Tehran, Israel is attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon.

News of the World • April 8, 09:59 AM • 3701 views