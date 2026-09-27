Beirut

Capital of Lebanon

Beirut is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities: it is mentioned as early as in diplomatic correspondence dating to the 14th century BCE. During Roman times, the city became renowned for its school of law, considered one of the finest in the empire, until it was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in 551. Following the Arab conquest in the 7th century, Beirut passed under the rule of various Muslim dynasties and the Ottoman Empire. In 1920, the French Mandate administration made Beirut the capital of the newly created Greater Lebanon, and in 1943 the city became the capital of an independent state. The 1975–1990 civil war caused enormous destruction to the city, while the 2020 port explosion became one of the largest non-nuclear disasters in history. A shipment containing thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port. More than two hundred people were killed in the blast. According to various estimates, the city’s population ranges from 900,000 to 2 million people.