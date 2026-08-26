Serhii Fedorovych Koretskyi

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Serhii Fedorovych Koretskyi was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He obtained two higher-education degrees at Lutsk State Technical University: in 2001, specializing in mechanical engineering, and in 2005, in business management. He has worked in the fuel and energy sector for more than 25 years. He began his career in the Continuum Group, where he rose to become CEO of the group’s management company. He headed the WOG network of filling stations (one of the main assets of the Continuum Group). From November 2022 to May 2025, he headed PJSC Ukrnafta and JSC Ukrtatnafta, after which he became head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. On July 16, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him prime minister, making him the third head of government since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.