Serhii Fedorovych Koretskyi
Prime Minister of Ukraine
Serhii Fedorovych Koretskyi was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He obtained two higher-education degrees at Lutsk State Technical University: in 2001, specializing in mechanical engineering, and in 2005, in business management. He has worked in the fuel and energy sector for more than 25 years. He began his career in the Continuum Group, where he rose to become CEO of the group’s management company. He headed the WOG network of filling stations (one of the main assets of the Continuum Group). From November 2022 to May 2025, he headed PJSC Ukrnafta and JSC Ukrtatnafta, after which he became head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. On July 16, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him prime minister, making him the third head of government since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
2007
Became CEO of the management company of the Continuum Group
2022
Appointed director of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta
2025
Appointed chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine
2026
Appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine
News by theme
Naftogaz agreed on the restructuring of €1.2 billion in Eurobonds
Naftogaz has agreed on a debt restructuring of 1. 2 billion euros with payments scheduled for 2032-2033. The resources will be directed toward the restoration of infrastructure attacked by the enemy.
Economy • June 9, 05:43 PM • 44770 views
Russia has been massively attacking oil and gas facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions for over a day - Naftogaz
Russians have been attacking Naftogaz facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions for more than 24 hours. Large-scale fires and significant damage to equipment have been recorded.
War in Ukraine • May 23, 02:33 PM • 4220 views
Russia attacks Naftogaz assets for the third consecutive day – gas infrastructure in Chernihiv region hit
Russian drones damaged critical gas infrastructure equipment in the Chernihiv region. Personnel were evacuated; there were no casualties.
War in Ukraine • May 19, 07:12 AM • 4179 views
RF attacked Naftogaz assets in Dnipropetrovsk region with ballistic missiles
The enemy attacked Naftogaz Group facilities with three ballistic missiles and drones. No personnel were injured; an assessment of the extent of the damage is currently underway.
War in Ukraine • May 18, 07:52 PM • 4816 views