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What is celebrated on October 6 in Ukraine and around the world

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October 6 marks Instagram’s anniversary and the International Geodiversity Day. The Apostle Thomas and people with cerebral palsy are also honored.

What is celebrated on October 6 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 6, the world observes Instagram’s Birthday and International Geodiversity Day, reports UNN.

World Cerebral Palsy Day

A global medical initiative launched in 2012 by the Alliance of Organizations Supporting People with Cerebral Palsy. The day was established to draw public attention to the more than 17 million people worldwide living with this neurological disorder, as well as to their families.

This day emphasizes the need for early diagnosis, access to rehabilitation services, and the development of inclusive education, creating conditions for people with cerebral palsy to lead full lives in all spheres of society.

Instagram’s Birthday

An unofficial but widely observed date commemorating the launch of the Instagram app, created by developers Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010.

The app, originally conceived exclusively as a photo-sharing platform, revolutionized the digital space, becoming one of the most influential social networks of the modern era, with an audience of billions.

International Geodiversity Day

An official international observance under the auspices of UNESCO, proclaimed in 2021 with the support of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS). The event is dedicated to geodiversity—the nonliving natural foundation of our planet. It includes minerals, rocks, fossils, and soils.

The date is intended to highlight the role of geological sciences in developing sustainable technologies, studying hazardous natural phenomena, and preserving unique geological sites.

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The Commemoration Day of Saint Apostle Thomas

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Apostle Thomas, one of the twelve closest disciples of Jesus Christ. In the Gospel tradition, he is known as “Doubting Thomas” because of his doubt about the Savior’s Resurrection, which disappeared after Christ personally appeared to him and allowed him to touch His wounds.

After the Descent of the Holy Spirit, Apostle Thomas set out to preach Christianity to the Parthians, Medes, and Indians, where he founded the first Christian communities on the Indian subcontinent  and suffered martyrdom.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the Conception of the Honorable and Glorious Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist of the Lord John. This major feast commemorates the event when the Archangel Gabriel announced to the righteous priest Zechariah in the Temple of Jerusalem the future birth of a son to his childless wife Elizabeth, who would become the forerunner of the Savior.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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