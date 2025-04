Hryhorii Kozlovskyi: We have received the UEFA award for outstanding contribution to the development of football

FC Rukh (Lviv), owned by Hryhoriy Kozlovsky, won the UEFA Grassroots Award bronze medal in the 2023/24 season as the best professional club for its outstanding contribution to the development of European football, in particular through its youth academy and the success of its young players in the UEFA Youth League.