5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts

Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts

Kyiv

Law enforcement officers conducted a search in a Kyiv court in the case of embezzlement and money laundering at Finance and Credit Bank.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search in one of Kyiv's district courts as part of the case of misappropriation of property by the owners and management of Bank Finance and Credit - it is the case of former MP and bank shareholder Kostiantyn Zhevago, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

As you know, the former MP, a shareholder of Bank Finance and Credit JSC, created a criminal organization to embezzle the institution's property and legalize funds in especially large amounts.

According to the SBI, in order to avoid criminal liability, the former MP turned to a judge of one of the district courts of Kyiv for help. 

"As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers searched the judge's offices and seized material evidence of the offense," law enforcement officials said.

The SBI also emphasized that the need to conduct investigative actions in the court premises is in no way related to the performance of their official duties and the exercise of lawful justice by the judge of the said court or other court employees. Investigative actions are not intended to put pressure on the judge, interfere with the administration of justice, or obstruct the judge's activities or performance of his or her duties.

"The pre-trial investigation is being carried out on the fact of unpromised assistance to members of a criminal organization committed by an official using his official position on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBI added.

On December 27, 2022, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, a well-known businessman and former Member of Parliament of Ukraine Kostiantyn Zhevago was detained in the French Republic. The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, immediately sent a request for extradition of this person to Ukraine and provided our French colleagues with all the necessary documents for the extradition of the suspect to Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

