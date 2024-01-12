Zhevago case: SBI conducted a search in one of the capital's courts

Law enforcement officers conducted a search in one of Kyiv's district courts as part of the case of misappropriation of property by the owners and management of Bank Finance and Credit - it is the case of former MP and bank shareholder Kostiantyn Zhevago, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

As you know, the former MP, a shareholder of Bank Finance and Credit JSC, created a criminal organization to embezzle the institution's property and legalize funds in especially large amounts.

According to the SBI, in order to avoid criminal liability, the former MP turned to a judge of one of the district courts of Kyiv for help.

"As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers searched the judge's offices and seized material evidence of the offense," law enforcement officials said.

The SBI also emphasized that the need to conduct investigative actions in the court premises is in no way related to the performance of their official duties and the exercise of lawful justice by the judge of the said court or other court employees. Investigative actions are not intended to put pressure on the judge, interfere with the administration of justice, or obstruct the judge's activities or performance of his or her duties.

"The pre-trial investigation is being carried out on the fact of unpromised assistance to members of a criminal organization committed by an official using his official position on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBI added.

SBI continues to work on extradition of Zhevago and return of stolen money

On December 27, 2022, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, a well-known businessman and former Member of Parliament of Ukraine Kostiantyn Zhevago was detained in the French Republic. The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, immediately sent a request for extradition of this person to Ukraine and provided our French colleagues with all the necessary documents for the extradition of the suspect to Ukraine.