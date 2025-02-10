Zelenskyy's participation in Munich Security Conference confirmed: organizers expect talks on the sidelines

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Munich Security Conference 2025 as the head of the Ukrainian delegation, organizers confirmed on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are honored to confirm that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025," the organizers said in a statement.

According to Le Monde, the conference is hoped to be used as a springboard "to peace in Ukraine.

Representatives of the Trump administration will also attend the diplomatic meeting, which will last from Friday to Sunday.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

"We assume that discussions will take place on the sidelines" of the conference, MSC President Christoph Heusgen told reporters.