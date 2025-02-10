ukenru
Zelenskyy's participation in Munich Security Conference confirmed: organizers expect talks on the sidelines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107457 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Munich Security Conference 2025 as the head of the Ukrainian delegation. The conference is planned to be used as a platform for achieving peace in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Munich Security Conference 2025 as the head of the Ukrainian delegation, organizers confirmed on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are honored to confirm that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025," the organizers said in a statement.

Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference07.02.25, 09:26 • 34252 views

According to Le Monde, the conference is hoped to be used as a springboard "to peace in Ukraine.

Representatives of the Trump administration will also attend the diplomatic meeting, which will last from Friday to Sunday.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference10.02.25, 01:24 • 62954 views

"We assume that discussions will take place on the sidelines" of the conference, MSC President Christoph Heusgen told reporters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

