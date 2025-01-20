Zelenskyy's meeting with the Lithuanian delegation: what did Skvernelis promise Ukraine?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the Lithuanian Seimas led by Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, who arrived in Ukraine for the first time since being elected to office. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine and the Telegram channel of the Head of State.

Details

It is noted that the topic of the conversation was further cooperation between the countries.

We discussed further cooperation between our countries, between our peoples, namely security and defense-industrial cooperation, sanctions, security guarantees and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its assistance worth more than EUR 1.5 billion, half of which is defense support. After all, strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield is very important on the way to establishing a just and lasting peace.

Lithuania allocates at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's security and defense needs annually, and recently handed over 4,500 FPV drones that it purchased from Lithuanian manufacturers as part of its participation in the drone coalition. The country is also an active participant in coalitions for demining, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, artillery - the post says.

During the meeting, they discussed continued support for Ukraine, preparation of a new EU sanctions package, strengthening military-technical cooperation and joint projects in the defense industry.

The President also emphasized Lithuania's leadership in advocating for Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

“We are pleased that the Lithuanian people, Lithuania is always with us on the difficult path to NATO membership - with all the challenges,” he said.

Saulius Skvernelis emphasized that Lithuania and its parliament are ready to continue to provide defense and humanitarian support to Ukraine, rehabilitate Ukrainian soldiers, and rebuild the infrastructure destroyed and damaged by Russian aggression - the official website of the President of Ukraine reports.

“We understand peace as the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, punishment of the dictator for war crimes, bringing him to legal and financial responsibility, and Ukraine's full membership in NATO and the EU,” the Speaker said.

Recall

Lithuania is preparing the transfer of 4,500 drones to Ukraine worth 5 million euros. The government has also simplified the procedure for transferring military aid to speed up support.