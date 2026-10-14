Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, confirmed that this night SpaceX imposed a speed limit on Starlink terminals while in motion, UNN writes.

I confirm that tonight SpaceX imposed a speed limit on Starlink terminals while in motion. At present, the restriction applies to the "military package" of StarShield services and is set at a speed of 100 miles per hour. Our defense forces were not warned about such a restriction, and this led to the disruption of a number of missions. Obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is connected with the current political situation - Beskrestnov wrote on social media on October 14.

We remind you

Earlier, on October 14, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko reported that the operation of Starlink terminals had been restricted that night.