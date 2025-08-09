$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 145749 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 88130 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 226090 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 216913 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 97393 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 142792 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 77137 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 55424 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38924 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Zelenskyy: we see no shifts in the Russian position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The diplomatic situation, the lack of changes in the Russian Federation's position, and Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU were discussed.

Zelenskyy: we see no shifts in the Russian position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no changes in Russia's position are visible amid peace efforts. He said this during a conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who holds the EU presidency, as reported on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. I am grateful for her support. We discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners – ours and Mette's," the President noted.

These days, diplomatic activity is extremely high. However, we do not see any shifts in the Russian position. Russians still do not want to stop the killings, they still invest in the war, and they still impose the idea of "exchanging" Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory with consequences that guarantee nothing but more convenient positions for Russians to resume the war. All our steps must be such that they bring us closer to a real end to the war, not to its reconfiguration. And our joint decisions with partners must work for common security

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, the parties also discussed "work towards EU accession, the results on this path for Ukraine and Moldova." "We equally see the need for a fair approach and the fulfillment of obligations for both Ukraine and Moldova together. Thank you!" the Head of State emphasized.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova