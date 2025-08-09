Zelenskyy: we see no shifts in the Russian position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no changes in Russia's position are visible amid peace efforts. He said this during a conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who holds the EU presidency, as reported on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. I am grateful for her support. We discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners – ours and Mette's," the President noted.

These days, diplomatic activity is extremely high. However, we do not see any shifts in the Russian position. Russians still do not want to stop the killings, they still invest in the war, and they still impose the idea of "exchanging" Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory with consequences that guarantee nothing but more convenient positions for Russians to resume the war. All our steps must be such that they bring us closer to a real end to the war, not to its reconfiguration. And our joint decisions with partners must work for common security - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, the parties also discussed "work towards EU accession, the results on this path for Ukraine and Moldova." "We equally see the need for a fair approach and the fulfillment of obligations for both Ukraine and Moldova together. Thank you!" the Head of State emphasized.