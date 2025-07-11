$41.820.05
Zelenskyy warned officials: there will be "personnel conclusions" for non-fulfillment of agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

President Zelenskyy announced work on new agreements regarding weapons and air defense, emphasizing rapid implementation. He expects detailed reports from officials, warning of personal personnel conclusions for failures.

Zelenskyy warned officials: there will be "personnel conclusions" for non-fulfillment of agreements

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working on new agreements with partners regarding weapons supply and strengthening air defense, but emphasized: every agreement must be implemented as soon as possible. The head of state expects detailed reports from government officials regarding the fulfillment of all promises and warned - there will be personnel decisions for failures.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is working on new agreements regarding weapons supplies and on increasing their production in Ukraine.

It is important to implement every agreement as soon as possible, so that it is truly felt that there are more forces, more means, more sky protection, more air defense systems. This is a key priority

- he wrote

Zelenskyy added that he expects "detailed reports from government officials, from the Office team on each agreement with our partners, on each result we expected: what has been achieved and what is still in progress."

"Conclusions will be drawn – personal personnel conclusions. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded. 

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of work with the American side at the military level next week, confirming the visit of US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. New European defense packages are also being prepared, and strong steps regarding sanctions against Russia are expected. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
