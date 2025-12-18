Zelenskyy: Ukraine will have a deficit of 45-50 billion dollars without financial support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the absence of a reparations loan or other financial instruments could lead to a budget deficit of $45-50 billion next year. He announced this during a conversation with the media, as reported by UNN.

Most leaders support a reparations loan; there are leaders who support other instruments. I cannot tell you, on behalf of the leaders, how today or tomorrow will end. In one thing, it seems to me, we are united – in that we cannot afford for Ukraine to be left without an answer these days regarding financial capabilities for next year, because this is indeed a threat. What kind of threat? There will definitely be a deficit of 45-50 billion. Definitely – the deficit could be even larger – we do not know exactly how events will unfold next year, we are doing everything to end the war in the near future. - stated Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also added that the deficit affects not only the front but also Ukraine's overall ability to counter threats. In addition, he noted that all diplomatic efforts are aimed at ending the war, but so far, the Russian side talks more about war than about peace.

We are doing everything – all our efforts are directed towards a diplomatic move to end this war, but we hear different messages from the other side, I would say, these are not messages, but even sounds from the Russian side, that they are still talking more about war than about peace, and therefore Ukraine must be strong. This is not just 45-50 billion, such a deficit – it's not only about the front, it's fundamentally about Ukraine's ability to fight. This is very important, these are very high and strong risks for Ukraine. - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy stated that the EU's refusal to use frozen Russian funds would weaken Ukraine, which could affect the course of the war and diplomacy. He emphasized that without this money, Ukraine would be in a more vulnerable position, which would reduce Russia's interest in a diplomatic settlement.