Zelenskyy: Ukraine will have a deficit of 45-50 billion dollars without financial support

03:48 PM • 2878 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6498 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 8030 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15872 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 15099 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13656 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15529 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12688 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20221 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11023 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 3870 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 12457 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20894 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 20920 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23072 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15882 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20227 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23180 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26695 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52935 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58145 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40138 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38450 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44716 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49660 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will have a deficit of 45-50 billion dollars without financial support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2842 views

The absence of a reparations loan could lead to a budget deficit of 45-50 billion dollars next year, the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will have a deficit of 45-50 billion dollars without financial support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the absence of a reparations loan or other financial instruments could lead to a budget deficit of $45-50 billion next year. He announced this during a conversation with the media, as reported by UNN.

Details

Most leaders support a reparations loan; there are leaders who support other instruments. I cannot tell you, on behalf of the leaders, how today or tomorrow will end. In one thing, it seems to me, we are united – in that we cannot afford for Ukraine to be left without an answer these days regarding financial capabilities for next year, because this is indeed a threat. What kind of threat? There will definitely be a deficit of 45-50 billion. Definitely – the deficit could be even larger – we do not know exactly how events will unfold next year, we are doing everything to end the war in the near future.

- stated Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also added that the deficit affects not only the front but also Ukraine's overall ability to counter threats. In addition, he noted that all diplomatic efforts are aimed at ending the war, but so far, the Russian side talks more about war than about peace.

We are doing everything – all our efforts are directed towards a diplomatic move to end this war, but we hear different messages from the other side, I would say, these are not messages, but even sounds from the Russian side, that they are still talking more about war than about peace, and therefore Ukraine must be strong. This is not just 45-50 billion, such a deficit – it's not only about the front, it's fundamentally about Ukraine's ability to fight. This is very important, these are very high and strong risks for Ukraine.

 - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that the EU's refusal to use frozen Russian funds would weaken Ukraine, which could affect the course of the war and diplomacy. He emphasized that without this money, Ukraine would be in a more vulnerable position, which would reduce Russia's interest in a diplomatic settlement.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine