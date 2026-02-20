Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for compromises, but not at the cost of independence and sovereignty

$43.270.03
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1742 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 9878 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 39748 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 72182 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 44648 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 75855 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 38782 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 60533 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32085 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27948 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the country is ready for real compromises proposed by the US, but not for Russia's ultimatums. Ukraine will not give up its independence and sovereignty.

Ukraine is ready for real compromises to end the war, including those proposed by the United States of America. At the same time, Ukraine is not ready for compromises at the cost of its independence and sovereignty - Ukraine is also not ready to receive ultimatums from the Russians again and again, as they are aggressors. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News, reports UNN with reference to the head of state's post on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the manifestation of compromises on the part of Ukraine is that it talks to the aggressor about compromises.

"We stand where we stand" is a big compromise. They have seized almost 20% of our territory. And we are ready to talk about peace now based on the principle of "we stand where we stand." This is a big compromise.

- the head of state's statement reads.

At the same time, what the Russians are offering cannot be called a compromise.

What does Russia offer us as a compromise? What are they ready for? They said: "We are ready not to occupy your other regions." But this is terrorism. Even these words themselves are terrorism. "I am ready not to kill you - give us everything." What does this mean? This is not a compromise. This is an ultimatum. That is why I said: "We are ready for compromises that respect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, our army, our people, and our children. But we are not ready for ultimatums."

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for compromise, but not at the cost of its territories. He emphasized the importance of security guarantees that must precede any territorial concessions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine