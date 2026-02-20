Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for compromises, but not at the cost of independence and sovereignty

Ukraine is ready for real compromises to end the war, including those proposed by the United States of America. At the same time, Ukraine is not ready for compromises at the cost of its independence and sovereignty - Ukraine is also not ready to receive ultimatums from the Russians again and again, as they are aggressors. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News, reports UNN with reference to the head of state's post on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the manifestation of compromises on the part of Ukraine is that it talks to the aggressor about compromises.

"We stand where we stand" is a big compromise. They have seized almost 20% of our territory. And we are ready to talk about peace now based on the principle of "we stand where we stand." This is a big compromise. - the head of state's statement reads.

At the same time, what the Russians are offering cannot be called a compromise.

What does Russia offer us as a compromise? What are they ready for? They said: "We are ready not to occupy your other regions." But this is terrorism. Even these words themselves are terrorism. "I am ready not to kill you - give us everything." What does this mean? This is not a compromise. This is an ultimatum. That is why I said: "We are ready for compromises that respect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, our army, our people, and our children. But we are not ready for ultimatums." - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for compromise, but not at the cost of its territories. He emphasized the importance of security guarantees that must precede any territorial concessions.