Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received over $75 billion in aid from the US, not $177 billion

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received over $75 billion in aid from the US, not $177 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53196 views

The President of Ukraine has stated that the real amount of aid from the United States is over $75 billion, not $177 billion or $200 billion. Most of this aid came in the form of weapons, not money.

Ukraine received more than $75 billion worth of weapons from the United States, not $177 billion. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

I heard that America gave Ukraine $177 billion. As the President of a country at war, I say that we have received more than $75 billion (in US aid - ed.), which means that we have never received $100 billion of this $177 billion (of US aid - ed.), or even $200 billion, as some have said. This is important because we are talking about specific things, because we received it not in money, but in weapons. We received more than 70 billion dollars worth of weapons

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the claims that Ukraine received 200 billion to support the army during the war are not true.

There is education, training, additional transportation, humanitarian programs, social programs, etc. But when people say that Ukraine received 200 billion to support the army and so on during the war, it is not true. I don't know where all this money is. Maybe it's true from the point of view of paper, maybe there are hundreds of different programs. Maybe there are. We are grateful for everything, but I, as president, am recording that we have received more than 75 billion 76 something, something like that. It's a lot of help, but it's not 200 billion

 ,” Zelensky said.

He said that there is also assistance in the humanitarian sphere, such as support for energy. Zelensky said that in this area, assistance amounted to $200 million. Also, as part of the assistance in the medical sphere, Ukraine received $100 million.

These 300-400 million are what the state received as a state for these programs. We will close it with the Europeans or with internal resources

- Zelensky said.

In December 2024, Zelenskyy said that the United States had allocated $177 billion to Ukraine, but that part of the aidhad not yet arrived.

Zelenskyy also recently commented on the 90-day pause in the provision of international support from the United Statesand said that military assistance to Ukraine has not been stopped.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
associated-pressAssociated Press
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

